TEEL Construction, Inc. announces 1st CFO and Director of Project Management positions

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEEL Construction, Inc. has named Rich Goldberg its Chief Financial Officer – TEEL's 1st CFO in the company's 36-year history. In his new role, Rich is charged with leading TEEL's accounting and employee benefits teams, ensuring the company's financial strength and stability are upheld. Rich will serve on TEEL's executive leadership team to provide meaningful counsel on the company's strategic growth and long-term vision.

Rich's long-standing tenure in the commercial contracting industry started in 1979 with Turner Construction, where he served multiple accounting roles in several markets throughout the nation. Rich earned his promotion at Turner as their Assistant VP, Regional Controller before moving to Sigal Construction in the late 90s, serving as EVP and CFO where he oversaw the company's growth from $40MM to $200MM+ over a 16-year period. After his impressive run at Sigal, Rich operated his own successful consulting firm before acting as Gilbane's Controller for 2 years. Rich had most recently served as CFO at Manganao Building Group, a large subcontractor with offices up and down the East Coast. Rich is an active member of the Economic Club of Washington, DC, Leadership Greater Washington and CFMA.

TEEL's President Spencer Teel said, "In the few weeks I've now come to know Rich, I've found him to be genuinely happy, someone who cares for our team, clients and subcontractors, and one who acts with integrity in all that he does. I'm excited to collaborate with Rich as we continue on our growth trajectory while achieving our strategic planning milestones. Most importantly, I know Rich will help promote and drive TEEL's Built to Serve purpose for our people, clients and trade partners."

TEEL has also named Brian Abel its first Director of Project Management. In Brian's new role, he will be supporting the operations team through training and mentorship, while serving as Project Executive on some of TEEL's larger, more-complex projects.

Brian joined TEEL in 2018 as Senior Project Manager, a position he held for the past 4-1/2 years. During this time, Brian has earned the respect of his co-workers, clients and trade partners alike through his strong mentorship and leadership skills, all while promoting TEEL's Core Principles. Prior to joining TEEL, Brian spent 14 years in Project Management at Rollins-PCI Construction.

TEEL's Vice President of Construction Adam Turner said in a statement, "Brian has been integral in developing new procedures and leading the project management team with enthusiasm and energy. Brian's new position will allow him to transition out of his direct project management responsibilities to better support the entire team and ensure every client is left happy. This past year was a landmark year for both Brian and TEEL, and we are excited about what his role will mean for our company's vision, growth and long-term goals."

Since 1987, TEEL Construction, Inc. has provided general contracting, construction management and design+build services for our clients nationwide, earning TEEL an average 93% repeat and referred customer rate. Please visit https://teelconstruction.com/ to learn more.

