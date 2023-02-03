India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Analysis Report 2022-2028: Trends & Developments, Competitive Landscape, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, Pricing Analysis, Import/Export Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate during 2022-2028

Polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) is created by combining ethene and propene in a polymer. The ethene components are randomly mixed into the polypropylene chains, typically up to 6% by mass.

These polymers are suited for applications needing transparency and items requiring a great look since they are flexible and optically transparent. It shows excellent low-temperature toughness and stress crack resistance than homopolymer at the detriment of slight decreases in other qualities.

Due to its better physical, mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties, it is highly demanded by various end-user industries to manufacture their final product. In the paint and coating industries, the demand for paint pails is very high as containers due to their low-cost availability and desired characteristics. In the automotive industries, the need for lube pails is growing as the market size of automotive is increasing for safe handling and storing of automotive lubricate, propelling the market growth.

Demand from the packaging industries is growing as the need for packaging products and films increasing for storing FMCG, electronic, and consumer goods are going to propel the demand of the Indian polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) market in the projected period.

Increasing Demand from Electrical & Electronic Industries

Polymer is considered one of the best alternatives compared to conventional products like iron, steel, glass, and wood due to its desired properties such as colorless, non-flammable, non-reactive solid, high insulation, high thermal resistance, no odor and high water-repellent in lower cost.

As it is lightweight and an excellent insulator, it is highly used in different electronic goods to cover the other part & wires to make the device shockproof. In this century, electronic goods play a vital role as various electronic appliances surround humans; everything is made from different polymers, from telephones to traffic signals.

As electronic devices are playing a vital role in propelling digital India. Thus, we can expect that the growing demand for electronic goods is going to boost the Indian polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) market.

Growing Demand of the E-Vehicle

After the pandemic, peoples are very concerned about the health and the environment. Hence, opting for all possible alternatives to contribute to sustainable development for better and less pollution. E-vehicle is also enjoying growing demand for eco-friendly options to lower the carbon footprint as an output market has flourished in the past few years.

The IBEF (Indian Brand Equity Foundation) report stated that the NITI Aayog is planning to attain EV sales access to 70% of all commercial cars, 30% of private vehicles, 40% of buses, and 80% of two and three-wheelers by 2030. As the battery cover is made of polypropylene copolymer is expected to propel the demand for Indian polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) market growth.

Growing Use in Medical Devices

The flourishing medical devices industry in India is expected to drive the growth of India polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) market. According to Invest India: National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the medical devices industry in India is expected to witness robust growth and reach USD50 billion by 2030.

Polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) is used for the production of medical and surgical equipment such as injection molds and medicine bottles. The growing demand for injection molds and medicine bottles is expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Challenges

Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials

Supply Chain Disruptions

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India polypropylene copolymer (PCPP) market.

Reliance Industries Limited

Jairam Plastic Industries'

Indorama Corporation

Shakti Plastic Industries

Perfect Polychem Private Limited

Captain Polyplast Limited

Paras Polytech

Gravita India Limited

Kamal Polyplast

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of Market

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Research Data

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, Trends

4. Voice of Customer

5. India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Demand Supply Analysis

5.1. Production

5.2. Import

5.3. Export

5.4. Demand & Supply Gap

6. India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Granule Colour (Black, Red, White, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Paint Pails, Lube Pails, Battery Casings, Consumer Durables, Textile, Films, Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Map

6.3.1. By Granule Color

6.3.2. By Application

6.3.3. By Region

7. North India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Granule Colour

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By State (Top 3 States)

8. South India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Outlook

9. West India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Outlook

10. East India Polypropylene Copolymer (PCPP) Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.2.2. Supply Chain Disruptions

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. India Polypropylene Copolymer Market: SWOT Analysis

15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16. Pricing Analysis

17. Import-Export Analysis

18. India Economic Profile

19. Competitive Landscape

