Lincoln Financial Group names Vince Garzarella Senior Vice President, Retirement Plan Services Operations

Lincoln Financial Group LNC announced today that Vince Garzarella has been named senior vice president, Retirement Plan Services Operations. In this role, Garzarella will be responsible for leading strategy development and execution for the Retirement Plan Services Operations function, which includes front-line customer service and plan administration. He will also serve as a champion for business transformation and change management initiatives, with a focus on developing, building and delivering new administrative capabilities that will continue to meet the evolving needs of plan sponsors and participants. Garzarella will report to Ralph Ferraro, president of Retirement Plan Services, and will join the company's Corporate Leadership Group.

"At Lincoln, our people set us apart. Our Operations team is the heart of our organization, working with participants along every step of their retirement journey," said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, president of Retirement Plan Services, Lincoln Financial Group. "Vince has proven himself to be a strong leader on our team already, and I look forward to seeing him step into his new role leading the Operations team as we build on our industry-leading service and continuously enhance the way we meet the needs our customers."

Garzarella joined Lincoln in 2017 as vice president, Retirement Plan Services, head of tax-exempt markets, and most recently held the role of vice president, Retirement Plan Services, head of mid-large markets. Prior to Lincoln, he held senior leadership positions within both operations and administration at Vanguard during a 19-year tenure. Garzarella earned a bachelor's in Sociology from Villanova University, an MBA from Saint Joseph's University, Haub School of Business, and is FINRA series 6 registered.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation LNC and its affiliates. The company had $270 billion in end-of-period account values as of September 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere's 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello's annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

