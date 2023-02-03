NYC Chronic Sinusitis Treatment and Balloon Sinuplasty Specialist Dr. Gregory Levitin Secures 100th Consecutive 5-Star Review

Dr. Levitin is nationally recognized as a leading authority on balloon sinuplasty treatment, an innovative, non-surgical therapy for treating chronic sinusitis and nasal obstruction.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) February 03, 2023

Dr. Gregory Levitin and his New York City-based sinus practice City Sinus Care reached a significant milestone with his 100th consecutive Google 5-star review from satisfied patients. Dr. Levitin has worked hard to provide exceptional care and outstanding results to achieve this impressive number of 5-star ratings through the Google platform.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience, Dr. Levitin understands the importance of being able to breathe through the nose, and how this can affect overall well-being. A majority of the patient reviews expressed how Dr. Levitin's expertise with balloon sinuplasty has helped them breathe better, sleep better, and feel better after undergoing treatment for chronic sinus disease, allergies, snoring and nasal obstruction. By offering a personalized, comprehensive approach utilizing the most effective and least invasive options available, patients can be assured they are in good hands with Dr. Levitin.

"I'm most proud of the significant difference these treatments have made in my patients' quality of life," said Dr. Gregory Levitin. "This great accomplishment is the result of a team effort at City Sinus Care to prioritize the clinical needs of our patients efficiently and effectively. In the end, each patient's success is our success!"

More about Dr. Gregory Levitin:

Dr. Gregory Levitin, MD, FACS is a board-certified Otolaryngologist-Head and Neck surgeon and Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO-HNS). He is also an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, and is Director of the Vascular Birthmark Center of New York. Dr. Levitin's areas of expertise include the pioneering use of in-office balloon sinuplasty for chronic sinus disease and nasal obstruction, along with a range of other non-surgical, office-based treatments for snoring and breathing disorders.

For more information about Dr. Levitin, please call 212-784-6643 to reach his Manhattan office at Columbus Circle, 200 W. 57th Street, Suite 1410, or visit http://www.sinusitistreatmentnyc.com or http://www.citysinuscare.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nyc_chronic_sinusitis_treatment_and_balloon_sinuplasty_specialist_dr_gregory_levitin_secures_100th_consecutive_5_star_review/prweb19151455.htm