AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Topa Insurance Company and Dorchester Insurance Company, Ltd.

AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of Topa Insurance Company (Calabasas, CA) and its subsidiary, Dorchester Insurance Company, Ltd. (U.S. Virgin Islands). These companies, which collectively are referred to as Topa Insurance Group (Topa), are wholly owned subsidiaries of Topa Equities, Ltd.

Topa's ratings were initially placed under review with negative implications on July 7, 2022. This rating action followed the need for AM Best to have further discussions with company management regarding strategic business initiatives to improve operating performance over the near term, following deterioration in underwriting results in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022. The ratings will remain under review with negative implications pending further discussions with management regarding these ongoing strategic business initiatives. AM Best will continue to monitor the group's balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management during this period.

