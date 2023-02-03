Submit Release
GST Awarded as a Prime Contractor on $900 Million Four-Year Base JE-CLaSS II Contract

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Systems Technologies, Inc. (GST) has been awarded a $900 million, four-year base and one four-year option period contract to support the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). The IDIQ contract, Joint Enterprise Contracted Logistics and Services Support II (JE-CLaSS II) is designed as a streamlined, quick response vehicle to provide contractor logistics support (CLS) and related services for JPEO-CBRND developed and/or managed systems. GST's contract spans both unrestricted and small business suites (Domains 1 and 2).

Achintya Bhattacharjee, GST President and CEO, said, "This award allows GST to expand into the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) space as we conduct CBRN CLS activities in a variety of subject areas. We have a great team and look forward to offering our expertise in support of JPEO-CBRND's critical mission."

GST is headquartered in Yardley, PA, with offices in Galloway, NJ, and Crystal City, VA.

Contact Information:
Rick Mettke
Vice President Business Development
rickm@gstpa.com
614-354-4930

