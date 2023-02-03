Volkswagen Sedan Enthusiasts Can Buy the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line Now at Elgin Volkswagen

Customers near the Elgin area in Illinois planning to purchase a sedan should check out the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line now available at Elgin Volkswagen.

ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in Elgin, Illinois, in search of a stylish and powerful sedan should check out the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line now available at Elgin Volkswagen, a local automotive dealership in the area. The 2023 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line is available at a selling price of $46,659 with a dealership discount of $2,944.

Equipped with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine, the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line can deliver 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. When coupled with the 7-speed DSG® automatic transmission and 4MOTION® AWD with Active Control, this sedan will glide through the roads with smooth gear shifts. Climatronic® Touch three-zone automatic climate control with advanced air filter and leather seating surfaces ensure that the passengers are both comfortable and convenient. App-Connect® smartphone integration enables the driver's smartphone to be connected with the Arteon SEL R-Line offering seamless connectivity. This powerful sedan also comes with a host of advanced driver assistance features, including a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Engine Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control and a Rear-View Camera System.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to drop by the Elgin Volkswagen dealership located at 2630 Auto Mall Dr. Elgin, Illinois 60124. Drivers can also schedule a test drive of the 2023 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line online and reach out to the friendly and knowledgeable dealership staff at 847-428-2000 for further information requests.

Media Contact

Chris Moran, Elgin Volkswagen, 630-254-3411, cmoran@elginvw.com

SOURCE Elgin Volkswagen