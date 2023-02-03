Isa Zapata, a Colombian artist, wins the Dogs and Cats walkway competition in Miami

Isa Zapata is a self-learned artist. Her work represents love, affection, peace, harmony, and joy. Recently, she won the Dogs and Cats walkway competition in Miami out of hundreds of competitors.

Isa Zapata is a renowned Colombian self-taught artist. With her exceptional work, she inspires people to awaken their inner child. Since Isa started her career in 2007, since then her art and philanthropic efforts has been featured in over 50 media outlets, including big brands like Miami Herald, The Huffington Post, CNN, and so on. She is the founder of Soulmates Collection, a brand selling bespoke shoes and gifts for dog parents. Zapata is also the new Creative Director for Brickell and Key Biscayne Magazine. She has also published children's books as an illustrator. Isa doesn't believe in limiting her creativity, a reason her creative journey is expressed in different paths and mediums, her art is licensed by retailers like Target and her fine art is part of collections worldwide.

Recently, the artist was selected as one of the 52 artists to intervene in the metal sculptures that created the Dogs and Cats walkway, Miami's first public, permanent exhibition. It was a competition created by the Bayfront Trust and The City of Miami that was open to the public. Isa Zapata won the contest where she presented her work entitled "Babaji." Ms. Zapata was asked to intervene in the piece having nature as the central element for inspiration. The artist delivered a message of unity, peace, and co-existence among the planet, humans, and animals by painting Chihuahua in pink with several elements painted on it. The artist took this as a challenge and surpassed the expectations of her audience by bringing this subject to another level.

Isa demonstrated all of her love for dogs in this sculpture. She painted it pink to represent joy and freedom. By highlighting Miami's mango and avocados season in the center of the piece, she presented one thing that unites the city. Isa added that this season, she has "seen people leaving boxes of mangoes and avocados outside their home with a note that says take as many as you need." Mangos and avocados represent this act of kindness that unites our city. Among so many other hidden messages on the piece, She also painted two tiny houses in different colors connected with a heart, which means that people could live in harmony despite differences, if we focus in the things that unite us not in what separate us. The little golf island is painted to recall her friend Alan Goldberg who passed while she was working on the sculpture. Finishing the piece took her over two months, during which she worked around 8 hours a day. The piece is full of energy, hope, devotion, harmony, and peace. With "Babaji," she implicitly claimed that if people could try to elevate their consciousness, they could co-exist in cooperation and unity.

This competition served to bring big local artistic brains together. The 52 winners got the opportunity to connect and support each other during the creative process. The new art installation is in Maurice Ferre Park, 1075 Biscayne Bvd, Miami 33132. The official inauguration will be a celebration with music, food, family activities, and dog adoptions. The celebration starts at 2 PM on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023.

Currently, Isa Zapata is working on the first book that will be personally illustrated and written by herself. The official website of Isa Zapata provides all the latest news and activities that the artist is up to, along with her latest art pieces available to buy. She can be followed on Instagram to stay connected with her. Learn more at: https://www.isazapata.com

Isa Zapata is a Colombian artist living in Miami. She has a passion for art and dogs. She superimposed them to create fantastic art pieces for her audience that are widely liked and praised.

