Media Advisory: Military Veteran Receives Grant Funds to Repair Home

***10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 7134 Booth Place, Richland Hills, Texas, 76118***

First National Bank Texas (FNBT) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will present a military veteran with a $10,000 Housing Assistance for Veterans (HAVEN) grant which he will use to make significant repairs to the foundation of his home.

The media is encouraged to attend the ceremonial check presentation at the home of Army National Guard veteran David Balderas, where representatives of FNBT and FHLB Dallas will join him and his family.

HAVEN funds assist with necessary modifications to homes of U.S. veterans and active duty, reserve or National Guard service members who became disabled as a result of their military service since September 11, 2001. Alternatively, the funds can be awarded to Gold Star Families that were impacted during this time frame for home repairs/rehabilitation. HAVEN also allows the use of the funds for down payment and closing cost assistance. Visit fhlb.com/haven for more information.

WHAT:

Check presentation 

 

WHEN:

10:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023 

 

WHO:

Deana Stafford, CRCM, CAMS, CERP, SVP, Director of CRA and Fair and Responsible Lending, First National Bank Texas 

Lisa Morgan, Fort Worth Regional Manager, Senior Vice President, First National Bank Texas 

Rodney Williams, Dallas and Arkansas Regional Manager, Senior Vice President, First National Bank Texas 

Roy Hernandez, District Manager, Assistant Vice President, First National Bank Texas 

Tina Burns, Senior Branch Manager, North Richland Hills Walmart 

David Balderas, HAVEN Recipient 

Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas 

Diane Sell, Affordable Housing Analyst, FHLB Dallas 

 

WHERE:

Residence of David Balderas 

7134 Booth Place, Richland Hills, Texas, 76118 

 

