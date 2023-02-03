Global Eco Fibers Markets Report Report 2023-2030: Textile Innovations, Competitive Landscape, Outlook

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eco Fibers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Eco Fibers Market to Reach $55.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Eco Fibers estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Regenerated Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$29 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Eco Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Eco Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Eco Fibers - Global Outlook

Textile Industry Escalates Demand for Eco-Fibers

Eco-Fiber - Are they Really Environment Friendly?

Eco Certificates

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)

David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Lenzing AG

Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd.

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

US Fibers

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bamboo's Application in Towel Sector

Banana Fiber Ushering New Fashion Trend

Viscose Fiber - Technological Advancements

Textile Innovations

Eco-Friendly Fibers - An Overview

Types of Eco-Friendly Fibers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddgif6-fibers?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets