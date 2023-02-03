Arizona Housing, Inc. Selects Vanir to Help Develop More Affordable Housing Options for Phoenix's Homeless Population

Vanir, a national leader in program, project and construction management and real estate development, has been awarded a contract by Arizona Housing, Inc. (AHI), a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that provides permanent, affordable and supportive housing for the homeless.

Vanir, a national leader in program, project and construction management and real estate development, has been awarded a contract by Arizona Housing, Inc. (AHI), a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that provides permanent, affordable and supportive housing for the homeless. Through this award, Vanir will provide project and construction management services for Phase II of AHI's Collins Court project, including construction oversight, cost controls, document controls, inspection services, claims avoidance, quality control and commissioning.

Construction of the 10,591-square-foot, 34-unit affordable housing complex is expected to be completed in March of this year using a design-bid-build delivery method.

"Vanir's Arizona team is proud to partner with AHI and Architectural Resource Team, Inc. (ART), the architect of record, to build safe, equitable and affordable apartment homes for Phoenix's most vulnerable population," said Vanir Mountain Region Area Manager Codi Newsom, P.E., LEED AP. "Our goal is to ensure that the contractor and all sub-contractors perform optimally to fulfill AHI and ART's design intent and deliver this critical project on time and within budget."

Founded in 1995 and based on the Housing First Model where individuals and families are provided housing with wraparound case management services, AHI currently owns and operates five multi-family properties consisting of 616 total units. Property features are designed to empower residents with amenities that promote self-sufficiency and create a healthy living environment. The housing communities contain fully-furnished studio apartments with garden patios, business centers, mini-marts, libraries and community rooms and on-site laundry services.

"For the individuals and families AHI serves, affordable housing means more than just a roof over their heads," said Dorene C. Dominguez, Vanir Chairwoman and CEO. "It means safety, stability and hope. This is a worthy project for the Phoenix Community."

