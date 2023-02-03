Road Test of the BMW i4 eDrive40 Battery Electric Vehicle

Have you driven an electric vehicle? Let us set the scene for those who have yet to experience the exhilaration of a battery-electric vehicle. You’ll sit down in the driver’s seat and find yourself in familiar territory, though your senses will pick up and notice that there’s a distinct lack of sound that you are normally accustomed to when starting up your car. Setting your foot down on the accelerator is like nothing you’ve experienced before. There’s no lag time and no grunt. Sheer power drives you immediately forward with only the sound of your tyres touching the asphalt reminding you that you are, indeed, driving on a road.

BMW’s incredible i4 eDrive40 was our mode of transport over the weekend and we were treated to luxury and power that BMW is renowned for. The 590km range allowed us to drive in and around Melbourne, as well as to Gippsland and Clyde North, with ease and peace of mind. Range anxiety has always been a point of contention when deciding whether an EV should be our next vehicle, and the i4 eDrive40 quashed all those fears. If charging were required, the 84kWh battery could be charged to a range of 164km in just 10 minutes with a 200kW DC fast charger.

One of the features we were champing at the bit to put to the test was the acceleration and torque of the vehicle. The BMW i4 eDrive40 boasts 430Nm and 0-100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. Navigating the freeway with such raw power allowed us to shave precious minutes off our travel time without breaking the speed limit. We must warn you to ensure that any drinks in the car are secured as these will be the first victims when accelerating!

We were blown away by the curved display that doubled as the dashboard (12.3”) and the entertainment system (14.9”). Apple CarPlay allowed us to navigate with ease whilst providing entertainment for our passengers. The heads-up display (HUD), which is an optional extra, took navigation to the next level. No longer do you have to turn or tilt your head to check your speed or confirm the next turn; the HUD provides all the information you need in your field of vision.

The 5-seater cabin allowed us to transport the family in comfort. The 2 USB ports in the middle console allowed the rear passengers to enjoy the ride with their tech fully charged. Storage was no issue with the 470L of storage capacity with the seats up. This was perfect for a day out and stored everything we needed.

BMW i4 grille BMW i4 charging BMW i4 gearshifter BMW i4 curved display BMW i4 rear BMW i4

Stepping outside the vehicle, the BMW i4 eDrive40 could best be described as ‘stunning’. The front ‘kidney’ grille is perfectly framed by the sleek headlights. Where the grille would normally serve as a means to cool a combustion engine, it is utilised as a hub for state-of-the-art sensors. As BMW’s first all-electric gran coupe, the vehicle’s side view provides the classic coupe silhouette. The rear of the i4 eDrive40 completes the sporty look with the black trim. You are reminded that the vehicle is electric by the lack of exhaust pipes!

Handing the keys back to Melbourne BMW was no easy task! It certainly whets our appetite for EVs and we are keen to give their i4 M50 model a test drive!

The BMW i4 eDrive40 sits at $118,900 drive away, which is well-priced for a luxury EV that packs a punch! Owning a BMW BEV has never been this financially advantageous. All BMW i4 models include a 5-year, free unlimited usage subscription to the Chargefox network of DC public chargers, as standard.

BMW i4 eDrive40

$99,900 inc. GST & LCT

250 kW / 430 Nm / 0-100 km/h in 5.7s

Single motor, RWD

84 kWh battery / Up to 200 kW DC Charging

590 km range (WLTP)

BMW i4 M50

$124,900 inc. GST & LCT

400 kW / 795 Nm / 0-100 km/h in 3.9s

Dual motor, xDrive AWD system

84 kWh battery / Up to 200 kW DC Charging

510 km range (WLTP)

BMW i4 range highlights

The BMW i4, the first all-electric Gran Coupé, to enter showrooms in Q1 2022

New all-electric BMW i4 combines driving pleasure, superb agility and range, with sustainability and sporting appeal.

Two versions available: BMW i4 eDrive40 with 250 kW and BMW i4 M50 with 400 kW. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 and 3.9 seconds respectively.

For the first time, the i4 range provides typical M driving characteristics in a battery-electric vehicle.

Sporty and elegant four-door model with outstanding aerodynamics and a low drag coefficient [Cd] of 0.24.

New cockpit design with BMW Curved Display, providing open and luxurious interior ambience.

Efficient fifth-generation BMW eDrive without the use of rare-earth metals.

BMW iDrive employs the new BMW Operating System 8 with an innovative user experience.

Maximum charging power of 200 kW; 10 minutes of fast charging enables a range of up to 164 km.

Long range of up to 590 km (eDrive40)

Digital services and state-of-the-art assistance systems enhance safety and comfort, while Remote Software Upgrade keeps the BMW i4 always up to date.

