Captis Intelligence announces appointment of Amb. Ned L. Siegel to their Executive Advisory Board

Amb. Ned Siegel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captis Intelligence, a leading provider of I-4 crime solutions (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) announced the appointment of Amb. Ned L. Siegel to its Executive Advisory Board.

Amb. Siegel has had a long and distinguished career as a senior U.S. government official and businessman. He was appointed by President George W. Bush as the U.S. Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas 2007-2009. In 2006 Amb.

Siegel was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve under Ambassador John R. Bolton at the United Nations as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Mission and as the U.S. Representative to the 61st Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Amb. Siegel was appointed by President George W. Bush to the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) 2003-2007. Appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush, he served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) from 1999-2004. EFI is the state of Florida's primary organization promoting statewide economic development through its public-private partnership. In addition to his public service, Amb. Siegel has over 30 years of entrepreneurial successes in becoming one of the largest residential developers in the United States. He presently serves as President of The Siegel Group, a multi-disciplined international business management advisory firm specializing in real estate, energy, utilities, infrastructure, financial services, oil and gas, and cyber secure technology. Amb. Siegel previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of Healthwarehouse.com, Inc. 2013-2016, and GBT Technologies Inc. 2017-2020. Amb. Siegel presently serves as Director with Worksport Ltd. a NASDAQ listed company and LaRosa Holding Corp, currently in the process of an IPO to NASDAQ.

“Captis understands the rapid changes and complex challenges in today’s security environments” stated Amb. Siegel.

“Their solution effectively sets the next generation of identification technology to significantly elevate the level of security in the public and private sector” added Amb. Siegel.

Amb. Siegel’s involvement will accelerate Captis’ next phase of continued innovation and expand its reach globally throughout several strategic vertical markets. “Amb. Siegel shares our vision and focus in solving today’s most pressing issues involving public safety, security, and crime reduction” said Dario Brebric, President of Captis Intelligence. “Amb. Siegel has an impressive track record at the highest levels of both public and private sectors, we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Captis” added Brebric.

About Captis Intelligence

Captis Intelligence’s I-4 platform (Intelligence, Information, Investigation, Identification) provides an advanced cloud-based system for public and private sector applications. Captis unifies situational awareness, geographic crime intelligence, subject identification, and criminal data from over 30,000 sources. A global innovator, Captis is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in London and Singapore. Captis was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of pioneering I-4 crime prevention/suspect identification technologies.