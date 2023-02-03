European Commission Analytical report on Moldova’s alignment with the EU acquis

This analytical report completes the European Commission’s Opinion on the Republic of Moldova’s application for membership of the EU on 17 June 2022. It assesses the country’s overall capacity to uphold the obligations of membership, i.e., the full body of EU law as expressed in the Treaty, secondary legislation, and the EU’s policies (acquis of the European Union).

EU candidate status was granted to the Republic of Moldova by the European Council on 24 June 2022.