EU supports de-mining of liberated areas in Ukraine with additional €25 million programme

In the margins of the EU-Ukraine Summit taking place in Kyiv today, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced an additional €25 million support to Ukraine’s de-mining of liberated territories.

These mines and explosives left behind by the Russian army constitute a danger for returning civilian populations and slows down the revival of economic activity, especially in the transport and agricultural sectors. 

“A large spread of mines and other explosive ordnances is being found in territories liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces. Unfortunately, Ukraine is one of the most contaminated countries in the world by military remnants of any kind and these people are doing a gigantic work in order to clean the landscape and make it safe,” said Borrell. “Protecting civilians and their livelihood is a priority.” 

The funding will allow it to provide essential equipment for Ukrainian state mine action operators and support the capacities of the Ukrainian authorities to effectively manage the national mine action sector.

