Ukraine: New €450 million assistance package for 2023 announced by EU

The EU has announced a new €450 million assistance package to Ukraine for 2023, bringing the total support from the EU, its member states and European financial institutions since the beginning of the war to around €50 billion.

In addition, the European Commission is working towards a €1 billion contribution to fast recovery, and the EU has also agreed to further integrate Ukraine into the EU Single Market.

The announcements were made after the first ever meeting between the College of the European Commission and the Ukrainian Government. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by 15 Commissioners, travelled to Kyiv on 2 February to conduct high-level meetings ahead of today’s EU-Ukraine summit, the first since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the granting of candidate status.

Yesterday’s meeting, co-chaired by President von der Leyen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal, took stock of the EU’s ongoing support to Ukraine in different areas, including financial, humanitarian, energy, budget support, diplomatic outreach, as well as of the reform efforts by Ukraine to advance on its EU path, and outlined further steps to enhance sectoral cooperation in a number of areas.

The new €450 million support package includes €145 million in humanitarian assistance and €305 million in bilateral cooperation to support fast recovery of infrastructure, increase Ukraine’s resilience and support the reform process.

Ursula von der Leyen also met President Zelensky to discuss key issues on the EU-Ukraine agenda and First lady Olena Zelenska to announce assistance to Ukrainian orphans.

Find out more

Press release

Summit page