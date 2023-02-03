Read more about DCS celebrates the success of Day Reporting Center graduates at its upcoming February 2023 Commencement Ceremonies 

ATLANTA - The Recidivism Reduction Unit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Day Reporting Center (DRC) commencements across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the success of those participants graduating this rigorous outpatient treatment program.

“These graduates are to be commended for committing to positive change and moving forward with new hope and contributions to the community. The goals of the DRC program are to provide individuals under supervision with access to programs that reduce criminal thinking and behavior, eliminate substance abuse, increase educational levels and employability, and restore justice to their community”, says Sherri Bloodworth, DCS Director of Recidivism Unit. Through programming our hopes are to replace criminal behaviors and attitudes with pro-social alternatives that ultimately reduce recidivism, Bloodworth added.

A DRC is a non-residential substance abuse and mental health treatment program designed to offer judges and other criminal justice officials with a viable and cost-effective treatment option for high-risk, high need offenders with substance abuse, cognitive, and/or mental health treatment needs while under community supervision. Participants receive guidance and monitoring in intensive outpatient substance abuse and cognitive restructuring programs.

“Recovery takes dedication and a viillage of support. We are so proud of these graduates for doing the tough work to move forward. Day Reporting Centers have the ability to reunite families and restore hope in a participant’s life,'' says Vikkie Lee, DCS Statewide DRC Manager. The transformative power of these centers cannot be understated. When a participant fully commits to the program, then there is great potential for a positive outcome, she added.

February DRC Commencents

Tifton Day Reporting Center

Location: Beulah Hill Baptist Church, 321 Tifton Eldorado Rd, Tifton, GA 31794

Date: February 7, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Piedmont Winder (GF) Day Reporting Center

Location: Project ADAM, 8100, 112 Lanthier, Winder, GA 30680

Date: February 13, 2023

Time: 2:00pm

Columbus Day Reporting Center

Location: Northside Worship Center, 1901 Whittlesey Way, Columbus, GA

Date: February 16, 2023

Time: 2:00pm

Dougherty-Albany (GF) Day Reporting Center

Location: Hope City United, 1501 Schley Ave, Albany, GA 31701

Date: February 20, 2023

Time: 2:00pm

Georgia’s DRC program has been nationally recognized as an effective method to reduce recidivism rates. Currently, there are 32 judicial circuits across Georgia that are served by a Day Reporting Center.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.