European Commission publishes analytical reports on Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia’s alignment with the EU acquis

On 3 February, the European Commission published its analytical reports assessing the capacity of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia to assume the obligations of EU membership. The reports provide a detailed analysis on where the countries stand with regard to their alignment with the EU acquis, the EU’s body of common rights and obligations.

The reports complement the Opinions on the three countries’ applications for EU membership adopted by the European Commission in June 2022, taking stock of the situation at that time. The European Council granted a European perspective for the three countries and candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova, in line with the Opinions which specify a number of priorities to be addressed in this context.

In the reports, the Commission evaluates the level of approximation of the EU acquis on the basis of the replies to the questionnaires from the three applicant countries, as well as relevant information obtained in the framework of the intensive dialogues carried out over many years under the Association Agreements, including the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas (AA/DCFTA), to assess their implementation. All three applicants were assessed on the basis of the same criteria and their own merits.

The European Commission will report on progress by the three countries to address the reform priorities identified in the Opinions as part of the next ‘Enlargement package’ due in the Autumn. These reports will take into account policy developments since June 2022 and provide policy recommendations regarding the reforms to address for the next period.

Find out more

Press release

European Commission Analytical report on Ukraine’s alignment with the EU acquis

European Commission Analytical report on Moldova’s alignment with the EU acquis

European Commission Analytical report on Georgia’s alignment with the EU acquis

European Commission Opinions on the EU Membership applications

EU accession process step by step