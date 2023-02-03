New Horizon Europe programme office to open its doors in Kyiv in 2023

On 2 February, the European Commission announced that a new Horizon Europe programme (HE) office is expected to open its doors in Kyiv in 2023.

The office will provide support to the National Contact Points across Ukraine and strengthen research and innovation (R&I) networks between Ukrainian and European institutions. Hosted by the National Research Foundation, it aims to take Ukraine’s participation in Horizon Europe to a new level.

The HE Office will organise targeted information events on R&I cooperation opportunities, provide training on drafting competitive proposals and assist Ukrainian researchers and innovators to find project partners in the member states and countries associated with the programme.

Despite damages inflicted on research infrastructure (15% damaged or destroyed), as of January 2023, Ukrainian research and innovation actors participate in 49 Horizon Europe grants with net EU funding of €13 million.

The agreement with Ukraine associating it to Horizon Europe and Euratom Research and Training Programmes is in force since 9 June 2022. Ukrainian entities can participate in the programmes on equal terms with entities from EU Member States. Ukraine does not have to contribute financially for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In addition, a number of dedicated support measures have already been deployed, including a €25 million fellowship scheme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action, €20 million action by the European Innovation Council to support deep tech start-ups of Ukraine, and €5 million action to facilitate peer-to-peer cooperation with the Ukrainian cities on climate neutrality principles in local recovery plans.

Find out more

Press release