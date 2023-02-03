Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,291 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,046 in the last 365 days.

New Horizon Europe programme office to open its doors in Kyiv in 2023

On 2 February, the European Commission announced that a new Horizon Europe programme (HE) office is expected to open its doors in Kyiv in 2023. 

The office will provide support to the National Contact Points across Ukraine and strengthen research and innovation (R&I) networks between Ukrainian and European institutions. Hosted by the National Research Foundation, it aims to take Ukraine’s participation in Horizon Europe to a new level.

The HE Office will organise targeted information events on R&I cooperation opportunities, provide training on drafting competitive proposals and assist Ukrainian researchers and innovators to find project partners in the member states and countries associated with the programme.

Despite damages inflicted on research infrastructure (15% damaged or destroyed), as of January 2023, Ukrainian research and innovation actors participate in 49 Horizon Europe grants with net EU funding of €13 million. 

The agreement with Ukraine associating it to Horizon Europe and Euratom Research and Training Programmes is in force since 9 June 2022. Ukrainian entities can participate in the programmes on equal terms with entities from EU Member States. Ukraine does not have to contribute financially for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023. 

In addition, a number of dedicated support measures have already been deployed, including a €25 million fellowship scheme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action,  €20 million action by the European Innovation Council to support deep tech start-ups of Ukraine, and €5 million action to facilitate peer-to-peer cooperation with the Ukrainian cities on climate neutrality principles in local recovery plans.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

New Horizon Europe programme office to open its doors in Kyiv in 2023

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.