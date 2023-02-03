Georgia: Winners of the ‘EU Prize for Journalism 2022’ announced in Tbilisi

The 11th awarding ceremony of the EU Prize for Journalism 2022 was held today in Tbilisi.

EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski awarded the winners in seven categories covering print, broadcast, online, and photo journalism. The winner of the EU Monitoring Mission’s (EUMM) special prize for peace journalism was awarded by Acting Head of the EUMM Mission in Georgia, Tibor Kozma.

Established by the European Union Delegation to Georgia in 2012, the EU Prize for Journalism encourages professionalism and ethical conduct in Georgian journalism. The Special Prize for conflict-sensitive journalism rewards media outlets contributing to confidence building and peace and is handed out by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM).

This year, the prize includes a new category for best student work.

The winners and finalists of the EU Prize for Journalism 2022 are:

Best story in print or online media

Winner: Nino Narimanishvili (JAMnews)

Best feature story in broadcast or online media

Winner: Ani Arveladze (“Droeba”, Formula TV)

Best investigative story in print, online, or broadcast media

Winner: Nino Ramishvili (Studio Monitor)

Best online or print blog, opinion or column in print, online or broadcast media

Winner: Besik Papaskua (Indigo)

The most innovative and original piece of work in print, broadcast or online media

Winner: Tornike Metreveli (Indigo)

Best documentary photo reflecting EU values

Winner: Dina Oganova (Project 64)

Best Student work in print, online or broadcast media

Winner: Kristine Gogaladze (Indigo)

EUMM special prize for peace journalism

Winner: Lela Kunchulia (Radio Liberty)

The winners of the first seven categories will receive a cash prize of approximately 5,200 GEL each, while the winner of the EUMM Special Prize will receive a one-month fellowship at the Institute of War and Peace Reporting in London.

The next edition of the EU Prize for Journalism will be announced on 3 May, 2023.

