EU-Ukraine Summit takes place in Kyiv: ‘EU will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes’

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, met in Kyiv today for the 24th EU-Ukraine Summit. They discussed how to further support Ukraine and how to increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war and withdraw its troops.

In the Joint Statement issued following the Summit, both sides highlighted the historical importance of the decision of the European Council of 23 June 2022 to recognise the European perspective of and grant the status of candidate country to Ukraine, and reiterated their commitment to further deepening the relationship, based on common values and close and privileged links.

The EU reiterated its commitment to support Ukraine’s further European integration. The EU will decide on further steps once all conditions specified in the Commission’s opinion are fully met. Ukraine underlined its determination to meet the necessary requirements in order to start accession negotiations as soon as possible. The EU acknowledged the considerable efforts that Ukraine demonstrated in the recent months despite the war.

The EU reiterated that the Commission has been invited to report on the fulfilment of the conditions specified in the Commission’s opinion on Ukraine’s membership application as part of its regular enlargement package in the autumn, but added that the Commission intended to provide an update in spring 2023, “which will also be conveyed to Ukraine through the appropriate channels”.

The EU also reiterated its commitment to provide continued support under ongoing projects and programmes. The EU welcomed Ukraine’s joining the EU CUSTOMS and FISCALIS programmes, its association to Horizon Europe, Euratom, Digital Europe and the EU’s Single Market Programme as well as its participation in the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications.

Both sides discussed how to further support Ukraine and how to increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. The EU said that it stands ready to continue to reinforce the restrictive measures in close coordination and cooperation with global partners, while ensuring their effective implementation, preventing circumvention and its facilitation. The EU will also step up its work towards the use of Russia’s frozen assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and for the purposes of reparation, in accordance with EU and international law.

“The EU will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the Joint Statement reiterates. Overall assistance to Ukraine pledged both at EU and Member states level so far amounts to nearly €50 billion, which includes financial, humanitarian, emergency, budgetary as well as military support. This also includes the commitment to provide up to €18 billion in macro-financial assistance for short-term EU financial relief, financing Ukraine’s immediate needs and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure for 2023. An additional €10 billion was provided in support to refugees. Ukraine welcomed the first disbursement of €3 billion that contributed to lessen the pressing liquidity needs early in the year.

European Commission Analytical report on Ukraine’s alignment with the EU acquis