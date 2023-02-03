Academy-Award Nominated Actor and Author Mariel Hemingway to Speak at Alpert JFS 19th Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening
Granddaughter of Nobel Prize-Winning Author Ernest Hemingway to Share Her Story of Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction and Suicide in Her Family
The annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event is now in its 19th year, demonstrating Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness and more”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 19th consecutive year, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (Alpert JFS) will host its signature No Excuse for Abuse Evening, which raises awareness about all forms of abuse and mental illness, this Sunday, February 5, 2023. The event supports Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to breaking the stigmas of abuse and mental illness through awareness, education and treatment. This year’s keynote speaker is Mariel Hemingway, an Academy Award-nominated actor, mental health advocate, and author.
The event will take place in The Cohen Pavilion at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401). A VIP Meet and Greet for donors who contribute a minimum of $10,000 to the event begins at 5:30pm on February 5th, followed by Cocktails and Hors D’oeuvres at 6:00pm, and Dinner and the Program at 7:00pm. Co-chairs of the No Excuse for Abuse Evening are Cindy and Dr. Allan Schlossberg, Wendy and Geoff Stahl, and Dr. Paula Newmark and Joel Yudenfreund.
Hemingway, who is also the granddaughter of Nobel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway, will share her personal story of overcoming the legacy of mental illness, addiction and suicide in one of America’s most famous families. Hemingway has also written a book on the topic, titled “Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family.”
Jennifer and Gary Lesser will be recognized during the event with the inaugural Alpert JFS Luminary Award in recognition of their philanthropy, leadership, and dedication to Alpert JFS. "We are honored and humbled to be selected as the recipients of the Alpert Jewish Family Service’s (Alpert JFS) Inaugural Luminary Award,” said Jennifer and Gary Lesser. “We have been involved in the event as Past Chairs, sponsors, and volunteers for many years and watched it grow to become one of the most highly anticipated events in our community. However, with the growing challenges we face as a collective society, it is imperative that we double down our efforts. Like thousands of others in our community, the agency was there for our family during our time of need, and we can’t say enough about the kind and caring assistance we were provided. For us and so many, Alpert JFS is a lifesaver."
“The annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event is now in its 19th year, demonstrating Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness and more,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “Year after year, this event and the guests we feature continue to both educate and inspire all those who participate. We are thankful for the continued support of Alpert JFS’ essential services, including our Domestic Abuse program, Suicide Awareness Groups and more that provide professional counseling for those in need.”
Learn more at https://www.alpertjfs.org/2023noexcuse/. Cost is $250. Sponsorship and other giving opportunities are still available. Please contact events@AlpertJFS.org or 561-713-1914 to register.
Event sponsors include the following: Speaker Sponsor: Doris Rothman-Browning; Presenting Sponsor: Zelda Mason; Prevention Sponsor: Robyn and Dale Rands; Valet Sponsor: Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith; Awareness Sponsors: Amicable Home Health Care, Socki and Bruce Berg, Alan I. Goldberg, Nancy and Joel Hart, Hope and Gary Hoffman, Diann and Thomas Mann, Barbara and Peter Sidel; Emerging Leader Sponsor: Gordon & Partners, P.A.; Program Booklet Sponsor: The Breakers Palm Beach; Hope Sponsors: Rockefeller Capital Management/Kathi and Kris Barnhart, and Rita and Peter Clarke, Emily and Howard Bromberg, The Honorable Ann Brown, Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun, LLP, Renee and Dr. Robert Gordon, Diane and Bob Herzog, Hotwire Communications, Kitroser & Associates, Attorneys at Law, Barbara A. Leidner, Gratus Capital, John Osher, Plastridge Insurance, Shelley and Nathan Rabhan, Cindy and Dr. Allan Schlossberg, Joan and Jerry Serchuk, Dr. Paula Newmark and Joel Yudenfreund.
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 130 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to 12,500 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.
