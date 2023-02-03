Academy-Award Nominated Actor and Author Mariel Hemingway to Speak at Alpert JFS 19th Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Mariel Hemingway

Granddaughter of Nobel Prize-Winning Author Ernest Hemingway to Share Her Story of Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction and Suicide in Her Family

The annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ fundraising event is now in its 19th year, demonstrating Alpert JFS’ ongoing commitment to domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness and more” — Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS