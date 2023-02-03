Route 3007 Brodhead Road Improvement Project Resumes Monday in Beaver, Allegheny Counties

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 3007 (Brodhead Road) in the City of Aliquippa and Center and Hopewell townships in Beaver County and Moon and Crescent townships in Allegheny County will resume Monday, February 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the two-lane sections of Brodhead Road between Sweetwater Street in Moon Township and Katrina Drive in Center Township and single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction in the four-lane sections. Work will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late June. Weekend work will occur as needed.

The $12.13 million project will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement patching, culvert preservation, signal work, guide rail updates, drainage improvements, signing and pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists will see alternating single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers during daytime off-peak and overnight hours. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

