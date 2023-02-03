Submit Release
Apple Studios, LLC Filming to Close Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster, Tinicum Townships

02/03/2023

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Apple Studios, LLC will be filming on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, Bucks County.  

  • Tuesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 18, and Tuesday, February 21 through Thursday, February 23, from 4:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed with flagging between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road. During the closure, passenger vehicles will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Kellers Church Road, Creek Road, Quarry Road, and Route 611 (Easton Road). Large trucks will be directed to use Route 113 (Bedminster Road), Route 313 (Dublin Pike), and Route 611 (Easton Road).  

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #

