DIAS INTERNATIONAL, TIGER POWER STUDIOS & MACRO VISION FILMS TEAM UP TO PRODUCE FILMS IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS

Film Slate for Texas

THE BULLET PROOF, TEXAS GRIT & ROCKSLIDE ARE ALREADY MAKING A BUZZ WORLDWIDE

With Texas being home for all of my life, I can’t think of a better place to make a movie,”
— Randall Holland

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dias International founder Sophia Dias announced today, after successful meetings with Macro Vision Films and Tiger Power Studios in January of 2023, the companies have agreed to work together to produce a slate of films in the great state of Texas. During the trip, the trio toured studios and met with investors and local producers to explore what will become a home base for three feature films over the next several years.
 
The intention is to tap into the incredible talent and resources in the Texas film community while impacting the economy by spending most of the production budgets locally in Texas. The budgets range from five million to twenty million dollars, and A-list talent will be attached. “With Texas being home for all of my life, I can’t think of a better place to make a movie,” Randall Holland tells us.

The writing team at Macro Vision Films worked hand-in-hand with Sophia Dias and Randall Holland, the founder of Tiger Power Studios, to create the screenplays for the feature films now in development. Two of the movies are inspired by powerful true-life stories, while the third film is a concept developed by the Macro. Together the companies have been building a team of seasoned and successful filmmakers for their theatrical slate.   
 
FILMS ~ Sophia Dias brings her film Bullet Proof to the table, intending to inspire an audience worldwide while telling her compelling story of how she overcame years of horrific abuse that takes place all across the
globe to become an international figure.
 
Randal Holland gives us Texas Grit, inspired by his own life and struggles, where one man sets out to find his place in the world, beginning as an entertainer and ending up in law enforcement.  
 
Finally, Ranelle Golden of Macro Vision Films presents an award-winning screenplay ROCKSLIDE, which takes us through a musical ride as we explore an aging Rock Star that reunites with his estranged teenage daughter, only to steal her song to try and save his career after his label drops him. 
 
Sophia Dias will return to Texas on February 13 to the 18, where she and Randall Holland will follow up on the January trip and attend additional meetings to further progress the development and financing of the film slate. The hope is to meet with various Film Commissions, Chambers of Commerce, and City Leaders. 

Sophia is coming off a world tour in Jamaica, India, and Japan, representing her first album, Bullet Proof, released worldwide in over twenty-two countries. “This is my story, and I am ready to share it with the world. Texas was part of the story; it’s a perfect place to film,” according to Sophia.

Click the links below to find out more:
www.SophiaDias.com
www.TigerPowerStudios.com
www.MacroVisionFilms.com

Media Contact
Sophia Dias, CEO of Dias International
312-607-8789

Ranelle Golden, Managing Partner of Macro Vision Films
407-247-5070

Randall Holland, Founder of Tiger Power Studios
830-330-0380

Sharry Flaherty
Samera Entertainment
Sameraentertainment@gmail.com

DIAS INTERNATIONAL, TIGER POWER STUDIOS & MACRO VISION FILMS TEAM UP TO PRODUCE FILMS IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS

