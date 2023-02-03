USAID Administrator Samantha Power’s Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Jessica Jennings:‎

Today, Administrator Samantha Power met with King Abdullah II to discuss USAID’s continued partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and our shared commitment to Jordan’s key development priorities, including economic stability and water sustainability.

Administrator Power and King Abdullah II discussed the recent seven-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed in September 2022. Administrator Power emphasized that the MOU, unprecedented in both funding level and duration, is a testament to the U.S. government’s strong strategic partnership with the Kingdom. The Administrator also commended the critical reforms Jordan is undertaking with U.S. support. She reinforced that USAID will continue to support the Government of Jordan as they work towards their reform agenda.

Administrator Power praised the longstanding partnership between the two nations and thanked King Abdullah for his nation’s support for Syrian refugees.