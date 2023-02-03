MDC offers free Urban Woods program Feb. 18 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Sometimes the crackling fire in a fireplace on a cold winter’s day is thanks to wood harvested from the urban forest, be it a fallen limb in the backyard or the delivery of a cord of wood. Wintertime outdoor skills and an appreciation of the wood products that trees provide will be the focus for the annual Urban Woods program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff will provide tips on making firewood and ways to enjoy the outdoors in winter.

The center’s outdoor native plant garden will be the setting for most activities. Learn the correct and legal size for a cord of firewood. See how to safely and efficiently split firewood with an ax. Get tips on fire building, including methods using primitive fire-starting tools. Try out some outdoor skills with coaching from staff such as throwing the atlatl dart that prehistoric indigenous people used for hunting.

Staff and volunteers will host activities for children such as crafts. Discovery Center trees have been tapped for sap and syrup making will be demonstrated and taste tests will be offered. Indoor exhibits about trees and wood products will be displayed.

Urban Woods is open to all ages. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center at 4750 Troost Ave., call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.