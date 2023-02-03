Congressman Patrick McHenry Introduces Bipartisan Legislation, H.R. 807: The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act; Surcharges Will Benefit America’s VetDogs

Bill Reintroduced to the 118th Congress with 73 Original Co-Sponsors to Honor Impact of Service Dogs on the Lives of Disabled Veterans

/EIN News/ -- Smithtown, New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s VetDogs announced that Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10), introduced bipartisan legislation, H.R. 807: The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Rep. McHenry was joined by 73 other members as co-sponsors in reintroducing the legislation to the 118th Congress.

“From the battlefield to the home front, working dogs provide an invaluable service,” said Congressman McHenry. “Not only do these incredible animals serve alongside our troops and law enforcement, but they also assist wounded veterans when they return home. I’m proud to sponsor this bipartisan legislation to honor and support working dogs’ contributions.”

With a goal to have the bill passed in 2023 and in production in 2025, this bipartisan legislation will instruct the Department of Treasury to mint a three-coin commemorative series to honor the critical role working dogs play in our society. All sales of coins will include a surcharge, which will be paid to America's VetDogs for general expenses associated with the fulfillment of its mission. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one service dog; however, there is never a charge to the disabled veteran, servicemember, or first responder.

“We are honored to have been selected for this unique opportunity and appreciate the support from Congressman Patrick McHenry and 73 other bipartisan members who have co-sponsored H.R. 807: The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act,” said John Miller, president & CEO, America’s VetDogs, “Not only will this bipartisan bill and commemorative coin represent the life-changing work service and military working dogs provide, it will also support America’s VetDogs to continue our impactful mission of providing these highly trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, at no charge to the individual.”

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, America’s VetDogs is a national nonprofit organization that serves the needs of veterans with disabilities from all eras who have honorably served our country. Funding comes from the generous contributions of individuals, corporations, foundations, businesses, and service clubs. The organization has placed nearly 950 service dogs with individuals in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. To learn more about America’s VetDogs and The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, visit VetDogs.org/coin.

About America’s VetDogs

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International. Learn more, including how to apply, volunteer, donate, at VetDogs.org.

