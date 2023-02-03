Submit Release
Chief Justice Paul Newby Proclaims February 4-11, 2023 as Court Reporting and Captioning Week for the Judicial Branch

Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby has proclaimed the week of February 4-11 as Court Reporting and Captioning Week in the Judicial Branch by way of a proclamation. 

"We set aside this week to recognize the important contribution court reporters make to ensuring that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay," said Chief Justice Newby. "Our court reporters are indispensable for our courts to be open and for the delivery of fair and impartial justice for all." 

This week-long event is recognized nationally by the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) The event is meant to highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning.  

During calendar year 2022, Judicial Branch court reporters produced more than 304,000 pages of transcripts in more than 1,100 different cases. Those transcripts were delivered in an average of 68 days. In fact, in more than 20 percent of cases, the transcripts were completed and delivered in less than two weeks, including many that were provided live during the proceedings by one of our 46 realtime-certified reporters

