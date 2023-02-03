Organic Remedies Starts Adult-Use Cannabis Product Sales

All Organic Remedies Dispensaries Approved for Adult Use Product Sales

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 03, 2023

Who: Organic Remedies Dispensaries located in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau, Sedalia When: Fri., Feb. 3 at 9:00 a.m. Where: 11420 Concord Village Ave., St. Louis, MO 63123 350 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 4401 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 400, Sedalia, MO 65301

MO Dept. of Health and Human Services has now approved Organic Remedies for adult-use product sales. Sales will begin at regular business hours, starting at 9:00 a.m.

New website promoting adult-use and medical marijuana products now available at www.organicremediesmo.com

Online order reservations available for adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients.

All adult-use customers must be 21 years old and provide a state-approved photo ID.

About Organic Remedies MO, Inc.

Organic Remedies is a leading cultivator and producer of cannabis licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, composed of business leaders and healthcare experts deeply committed to patient quality of life, job creation, and social impact on the communities it serves. Organic Remedies also produces cannabis products under the brand names of Mo’Dank, Salad, and Eden's Tree. Rooted in community and social good, our goal is to consistently produce cannabis products at our facility in Chaffee that exceeds the state’s, community’s, employees’, and patients' expectations. Organic Remedies dispensaries are located in Cape Girardeau, Sedalia, and St. Louis. More information about ORMO can be found at www.OrganicRemediesMO.com.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com