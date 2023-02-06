Independent accreditation empowers and protects health cost sharing ministry consumers

Third party accreditation is an act of consumer protection. America’s longest-serving health cost sharing ministry earned 1st independent accreditation in July.
BARBERTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third party accreditation of health cost sharing ministries done well is an act of consumer protection and information much like ratings and accreditation of health care organizations: all are assets in creating better outcomes physically and financially for American consumers.
Just as such health care assessment sites as The Joint Commission, Hospital Compare, and the Leapfrog Group give Americans information that enables them to make informed healthcare choices, an in-depth, comprehensive accreditation process provides important information for people choosing a health cost sharing ministry (HCSM), says the head of Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM), America’s longest-serving HCSM. HCSMs serve the faith-based community.
CHM sought and earned first-in-the-nation independent HCSM accreditation because, “As it’s said, without data, you're just another person with an opinion,’” says J. Craig Brown, CHM president and CEO.
“I heard of that ‘data and opinion’ saying, by engineer W. Edwards Deming, years ago, and it’s a powerful statement of what can be the distance between rhetoric and advertising versus actually presenting to the public solid information about the capabilities and integrity of your organization.
“If hospitals and other health care organizations are measured for their effectiveness, so should be the case for health cost sharing ministries. But it must be a serious, in-depth, third party, credible review. Otherwise, it’s selling something that may be untrue.”
Health care accreditation and ratings organizations make available important health care provider information. Among these are The Joint Commission, which accredits 22,000 health care organizations and programs; Hospital Compare, which gives hospital types, ratings, and distance of the hospital; and The Leapfrog Group, which publishes findings on quality, safety, and transparency.
Each of these, and other credible organizations, enables consumers to make informed decisions about their health care providers. Credible and thorough, an independent HCSM accreditation gives consumers of faith confidence that they are participating in an organization that is operating above reproach.
CHM, America’s longest-serving health cost sharing ministry, in July 2022 earned the nation’s first independent accreditation for its systems and operations from Demotech, a Columbus, Ohio-based financial stability ratings firm. Demotech conducts financial stability ratings, its website reports, for property & casualty insurance companies, title underwriters, and other risk-bearing entities. Demotech was the first ratings organizations to have its process formally reviewed and accepted by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae); the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“CHM isn’t insurance: it’s a voluntary cost-sharing ministry. Demotech’s reviewers could see the differences, which is an important point,” said Brown. “It also had the staff to spend four months examining, reviewing, interviewing staff members, and delving into our operation.”
CHM scored 95 out of 100 possible points of Demotech’s 30-point “Sharing Ministry Accreditation Standards,” which are divided into five areas of examination:
• Core qualifications
• Transparency of operations
• Ministry motivation
• Financially accountable
• Protects its members
“The three principal things involved in being served by a HCSM are faith, health, and money, and each belongs to the HCSM member,” Brown said. “Consumers should investigate fully the who, what, when, where, how, and why, a HCSM either achieved third party accreditation, or says it provides accreditation, to HCSMs.
“Knowledge is power,” Brown said. “It’s also protection.”
