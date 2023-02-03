RF CAPITAL TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2022 RESULTS MARCH 2, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) RCG will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, after market close. An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be held on Friday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be open to the public.

Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 (toll free) and entering participant passcode: 2802125#. The conference call will also be accessible as a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information/.

A recording of the conference call will be available until Monday, April 3, 2023, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 3725330#. The webcast will be archived at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/financial-information/.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed RCG wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.3 billion in assets under administration (as of January 31, 2023) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

