Minister St-Onge announces Cycling Canada as a national recipient of the Community Sport for All Initiative

This $450,000 investment will help remove barriers to sport and encourage more opportunities to take part in local organized sport.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Sport plays an important role, as it builds self-esteem and leadership skills while allowing people to thrive physically, emotionally and socially.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that Cycling Canada will receive $450,000 in funding from the Community Sport for All Initiative.

This investment will allow Cycling Canada to support community-led projects that aim to remove barriers and increase participation in recreational sport for underrepresented groups such as Black, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, newcomers and those with disabilities. Cycling Canada launched a call for proposals for community-based cycling organizations to offer recreation activities for people who may not have the opportunity to participate in sport.

Minister St-Onge made the announcement following a visit at the Vélodrome Multisports in Bromont, Quebec.

The Community Sport for All Initiative supports national organizations to help establish more accessible local organized sport and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"One of our government's top priorities is helping Canadians pursue healthier lifestyles. We know there are still major barriers to sport today. That is why we are investing in organizations like Cycling Canada, which will help solidify our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. Together, we will make sport more inclusive, equitable and accessible to everyone in Canada."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"This direct support from the Government of Canada through CSAI will continue to build on the great work led by our clubs and communities to inspire Canadians to cycle. Most of us can remember the feeling of learning to ride a bicycle and the freedom that followed. This funding will provide opportunities for more equity-deserving groups to discover HopOn and begin their journey on a bicycle."

—Robyn Skinner, Director of Community Growth and Engagement, Cycling Canada

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All Initiative aims to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

Cycling Canada is one of the oldest national sport organizations in Canada. It strives above all to inspire Canadians to cycle. Cycling Canada administers programs to promote and expand cycling across the country. It hosts national and international events and manages the national cycling team at all levels of international competition.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

