PKF O'Connor Davies Named the 'Best Place to Work in Westchester' by 914INC

Organization jumps to top spot in ranking's second year

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, is proud to announce that it has been named the "Best Place to Work in Westchester" by 914INC. Now in its second year, the regional survey and awards program spotlights members of the Westchester County, New York, business community that are taking meaningful measures to support employees and cultivate a sense of community in the workplace. This recognition marks the second consecutive year PKF O'Connor Davies has been named to the ranking and the first time it has been awarded top honors.

"We're constantly seeking innovative ways to enrich our culture and support our team members, and this recognition is a direct reflection of those efforts," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "This honor further establishes PKF O'Connor Davies in the Westchester County business community as an employer committed to fostering a progressive, positive and supportive work environment."

PKF O'Connor Davies' package of benefits and perks – including flex hours, profit sharing and first-day healthcare eligibility– propelled it to the top of this year's ranking. 914INC. also praised the organization's mentorship opportunities, including its formalized career-development and job-advancement programs, as well as its team-building and DEI-focused activities. In addition, the organization's community service efforts were spotlighted, including its work supporting Habitat for Humanity, Golden Scoop, Toys for Tots, Nourish Now and the Winter Wishes Gift Drive. PKF O'Connor Davies employs over 215 Westchester-based team members, all of which work out of the Harrison office.

"We're extremely proud to earn top billing among this year's cohort of Westchester County's top workplaces," said Dawn V. Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We pride ourselves on fostering a culture that prioritizes team member growth and well-being, as well as offers opportunities for camaraderie and community engagement."

PKF O'Connor Davies continues to expand through organic growth and acquisitions on the East Coast and beyond. It has supported this growth with a strategic combination of promoting from within coupled with an ongoing focus on top-tier external hires.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Michelle Goyke, PKF O'Connor Davies, 914-341-7615, mgoyke@pkfod.com

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies