Azouz Plastic Surgery in Dallas, TX, Reports a Significant Increase in Male Patients Receiving Breast Reduction Surgery and other Procedures at the Practice

The plastic surgeons at Azouz Plastic Surgery perform some of the highest case volumes of gynecomastia surgery in the United States. Over the past five years, male breast reductions have steadily become much more common than female breast reductions at this well-respected clinic.

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery in Dallas, TX, offers the talent of two board-certified plastic surgeons, both specializing in gynecomastia surgery, who strive to provide the best improvements in aesthetic appearance, restored functionality and quality of life. Female breast reduction surgery has always been a common procedure in Dr. David Azouz's plastic surgery practice. Regardless, he has noticed a dramatic increase in the number of gynecomastia surgeries he has performed over the last 40 years. On a national level, enlarged female breasts seemed more frequent than gynecomastia. Yet, for the past 5-10 years in Dr. Azouz's busy plastic surgery practice, gynecomastia in men has been much more common than female breast reduction surgery. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 40% of all breast reductions were performed in men. Certain medications like SARMS, testosterone, Adderall and hair restoration medications have also been associated with a rise in gynecomastia.

The ASPS has also reported that male plastic surgery in general has risen 29% between 2018 and 2020 and changed the scope of many plastic surgery practices. Plastic surgery had previously been slightly more stigmatizing for men hence, women usually opted for cosmetic procedures more promptly. However, with a decrease in this taboo, more men are gaining confidence after undergoing various procedures, such as male breast reduction, resulting in the rise of male plastic surgery. The "Daddy-Do-Over" is gaining popularity, similar to the "Mommy-Make-Over," as many men notice a difference in their appearance from parenting and aging. Of the 289,000 male cosmetic surgeries performed in 2020, the top five procedures were nose reconstruction, eyelid surgery, cheek implant, liposuction and ear surgery. In the same report, 265,000 out of 820,000 males had Botox treatment. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the rise in male plastic surgery. Men are becoming more aware of their eyes, jawline and skin, finding imperfections that they did not notice before. As such, they are seeking options to appear younger and gain confidence during video conferencing. Furthermore, outdoor activities and sports have increased since the pandemic. Many men want to reduce excess fat around their abdomen and even breasts, seeking liposuction and removal of their gynecomastia. It is important to consider that the techniques of cosmetic procedures between both genders can vary. The physiological differences between males and females affect healing and surgical results, with male skin tending to be thicker than female skin, so swelling is more prone in males. Dr. Azouz has experience in male and female plastic surgical procedures and creates post-operative care plans specific to individual patients. Furthermore, concealing incision lines in males and females also varies, and Dr. Azouz considers the difference in the hairline, facial hair and body hair to make a discrete incision and minimal scar.

"Gynecomastia surgery is one of the most life-changing surgeries I perform, with patients regaining a critical component of their male cosmetic appearance. It is incredible to see their faces at the first reveal after the procedure, as they are always amazed at the drastic improvement," says Dr. Solomon Azouz.

More About Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery:

Azouz Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery includes two board-certified plastic surgeons, recognized as the best in their field in Dallas, Texas. Both Dr. David Azouz, who has decades of experience, and Dr. Solomon Azouz, who is a Mayo Clinic-trained plastic surgeon, are compassionate, talented and dedicated to providing the best possible results.

