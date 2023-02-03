Author Mark J. Rose, Takes Readers Back in Time with a Historical Science Fiction Series

Submit Release
Mark J. Rose releases Architect, the fourth book in the Matt Miller in the Colonies historical sci-fi series.

No matter how much society advances through technology, our basic humanity remains constant and all-powerful. We have a fundamental need for community and the security that it represents.”
— Mark J. Rose
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 -- Mark J. Rose is proud to offer Book Four of the Matt Miller in the Colonies series, Architect, hitting shelves on February 28, 2023.

In Architect, the Millers find themselves at the center of a maelstrom that threatens to engulf the entire colony of Virginia and make it the epicenter of a revolution. As the events around Matt unfold and his situation worsens, an opportunity presents itself to right the wrongs he has caused—but only if he can leave behind his life in the colonies.

Mark J. Rose enriches his writing by extensively researching the places and times in his stories to create imaginable fictional narratives. For Architect, he took a detailed tour of Colonial Williamsburg, including the Governor’s Palace, John Randolph’s house, the Raleigh Tavern, and a private viewing of the Capitol building.

Rose predicts a precarious future for our society if we don’t revert to having a sense of community. “Technology pulls us apart and fragments us,” he says. “No matter how much society advances through technology, our basic humanity remains constant and all-powerful. We have a fundamental need for community and the security that it represents.”

Matt Miller in the Colonies: Book Four: Architect by Mark J. Rose is published by The Skydenn Looking Glass. It is now available as an advance reading copy on NetGalley.

Architect is also available on Amazon and other bookstores.

About Mark J. Rose

Mark J. Rose is a scientist, author, and adventurer. He holds a doctorate in pharmaceutical chemistry and is a director of research and development at a major biotech company. Fascinated with how humans adapt to a rapidly changing world, his writing resides at the intersection of technology, science, and society. Rose is the author of the highly acclaimed Matt Miller in the Colonies series, which is available on Amazon and Audible. The fourth and latest book, titled Architect, will be released on February 28, 2023. Mark J. Rose resides in La Jolla, California, with his wife, Wendy, and a Sheepadoodle named Misha. Find out more on the Mark J. Rose website.

