Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for March 8

February 3, 2022

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 8, at 1:00 p.m. at Fish and Game’s Region 3 Office, 225 Main St., Durham, NH. The public is welcome to attend and offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans.

At 1:00 p.m., Joshua and Jessica Carloni of Rising Tide Oyster Company will present their application for a 0.8-acre addition to existing License #2023-1 for the bottom culture of oysters, soft-shell clams, and northern quahogs near the Scammell Bridge, Dover, NH.

At 1:30 p.m., Michael Chambers of the University of New Hampshire will present his application for the addition of multiple seaweed, shellfish, and fish species to pen culture License #2023-26 near Great Island Common, New Castle, NH.

Detailed plans for these projects are available for public review at www.fishnh.com/marine or at the Department’s Region 3 Office. Written comments on the proposed licenses may be submitted through March 22, 2023, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or e-mailed to matthew.lee@wildlife.nh.gov.