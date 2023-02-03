Submit Release
Nasdaq to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:    Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq
     
What:    Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum
     
When:    Tuesday, February 14, 2023
11:55 AM EST
     
Where:   Ms. Dennison’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad
(929) 996-8894
nick.eghtessad@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Stratton, CFA
(212) 401-8769
neil.stratton@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


Primary Logo

