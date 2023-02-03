Nasdaq to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .



Who: Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq What: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

11:55 AM EST

Where: Ms. Dennison’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm .



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad

(929) 996-8894

nick.eghtessad@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Stratton, CFA

(212) 401-8769

neil.stratton@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-