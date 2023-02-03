Submit Release
Stericycle to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in March

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference with Ritu Narula, Vice President Treasury and Accounts Payable, and Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Enterprise Finance, hosting investor meetings on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

