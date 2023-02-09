Submit Release
Young Scrappy releases Debut Single “Turn Up” with Indie-Pop Star Paul Perges

Brand new indie producer Young Scrappy releases his Debut Single "Turn Up" with Indie-Pop Star Paul Perges

AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young Scrappy is an 18-year-old producer based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

His debut single “Turn Up” releases Feb 10th 2023. Prior to this official release with IO Recordings. Scrappy released the early mix on YouTube which has received good reviews and comments from the audience that has viewed it!

The features on this amazing release are Paul Perges & Junky. Paul Perges has proved to be an icon in the Indie Philippines Pop scene with over 20K Monthly Listeners on the Spotify platform as of last year and over 12.8k followers on TikTok. Fellow new artist “Junky” also has a featured verse on the track

