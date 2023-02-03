AU PSC's Adoption of "Tangier Declaration", Recognition of Morocco's Relevant Multidimensional Approach (Diplomat)

MOROCCO, February 3 - The adoption by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) of the "Tangier Declaration" on promoting the link between peace, security and development in Africa is a recognition of the relevance of the multidimensional approach advocated by Morocco for the operationalization of the Tangier process through the development of model projects with real impact across the five regions of Africa, the Kingdom's Ambassador Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA Mohamed Arrouchi said Friday in Addis Ababa.

This multidimensional approach is able to address the challenges of peace and security in Africa, the diplomat told MAP after the adoption by the AU PSC of the "Tangier Declaration".

The AU PSC which adopted the Declaration of the AU Conference on the promotion of the link between peace, security and development in Africa, entitled ''Tangier Declaration'', decided to submit it for consideration and adoption by the 36th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for mid-February in Addis Ababa.

Morocco hosted, on October 25-27, 2022, the first AU Political Conference on Promoting the Link between Peace, Security and Development in Africa in Tangier, recalled Arrouchi, noting that this inaugural conference, organized in partnership with the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union, with the assistance of other partners, provided a platform to explore the interdependencies between peace, security and development.

The Kingdom, as part of its chairmanship of the AU PSC in September 2019, has, in fact, distinguished itself by organizing a ministerial meeting on the theme "Interdependence between Peace, Security and Development: Towards a collective commitment to action", on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which had been chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, stressed the Moroccan diplomat.

MAP: 03 February 2023