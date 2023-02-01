Top Chinese leader sends thank-you letter to Vietnamese Party chief

VIETNAM, February 1 - HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping has sent a letter to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng to thank him for cabling a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin.

The following is a translation of the letter:

Thank-you letter

To: Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee,

Dear Comrade General Secretary,

On behalf of the Chinese Party, State and people, I sincerely would like to thank you for sending a message of condolences over the passing of comrade Jiang Zemin and to convey the thank-you from comrade Jiang Zemin’s family to you.

Comrade Jiang Zemin had joined hands with Vietnamese leaders to promote the normalisation of China-Việt Nam relations and established the 16-world motto of "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, looking towards the future" which has had a deep and far-reaching impact on the development of the China-Việt Nam relationship.

Recently, comrade General Secretary had a very successful visit to China. We discussed major orientations for the development of the China-Việt Nam ties and reached important common perceptions. I attach great importance to the development of the China-Việt Nam relations and stay ready to work with you to promote the China-Việt Nam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height in the new era.

I would like to send the best wishes to you.

XI JINPING

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee President of the People's Republic of China