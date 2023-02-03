Lao, Cambodian Parties extend congratulations to CPV on 93rd anniversary

VIETNAM, February 3 - HÀ NỘI — The Central Committees of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) have sent messages of congratulations to the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee on the occasion of the CPV’s 93rd anniversary (February 3).

In its message, the LPRP Central Committee praised the CPV for initiating and leading the cause of Đổi mới (Reform) in Việt Nam, which has reaped great, comprehensive achievements, contributing to ensuring political stability, strengthening national defence and security, and fulfilling the dual goals of COVID-19 prevention and control, and socio-economic development and recovery.

The CPV has also played a role in building an independent, self-reliant economy that is integrating into the world intensively, extensively and effectively, helping to push the economic growth to a record and improving people’s living standards, according to the committee.

The Lao Party called the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries a priceless common asset and a factor decisive to the victory of each country’s revolution, saying the relationship has been constantly cultivated and deepened in all aspects, bringing pragmatic interests to both peoples.

The Lao Party, State and people would continue to work with Việt Nam in preserving and developing the special solidarity, for peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the region and the world, it pledged.

The Lao side wished that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples would prosper forever.

In its message, the CPP Central Committee congratulated the Vietnamese Party, State and people on the great achievements they have recorded over the past time, and noted with pleasure the continuous developments of the friendship, traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, affirming its determination to further advance the bilateral relationship.

The CPP expressed its belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV, headed by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people would gain more achievements and soon beat the target of turning Việt Nam into a high-income developed nation by 2045.

On this occasion, head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Sengphet Houngboungnuang also extended congratulations to head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung. — VNS