Berkshire Hills Announces Quarterly Shareholder Dividend

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHLB today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2023, payable on March 2, 2023.

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp ((BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, the Bank's vision is to serve as a high-performing leading socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. To learn more, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

