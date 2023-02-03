Pixelgen Technologies Unveils Molecular Pixelation for Spatial Analysis of Cell Surface Proteins at AGBT General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies , the single cell spatial proteomics company, announced today that it will unveil its groundbreaking Molecular Pixelation technology for spatial analysis of cell surface proteins in 3D at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology General Meeting in Hollywood, Florida, Feb. 6-9.

"We're excited and honored to attend AGBT and to present details of our Molecular Pixelation technology for the first time publicly since we emerged from stealth in December 2022," said Pixelgen CEO Simon Fredriksson, Ph.D. "We aim to close the gaps in understanding cellular activity by offering a view of cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships far exceeding existing technologies' capabilities. We believe our Molecular Pixelation technology will become an essential tool for spatial biology in cells and tissues."

The company will provide details and data from its Molecular Pixelation technology during a poster presentation and a sponsored breakfast. The poster, titled "Spatial analyses of the single immune cell surface proteome by Molecular Pixelation," will be presented by Fredriksson on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Regency Ballroom. The breakfast will take place on Feb. 8 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the South Palm Court. During the breakfast, attendees will have the chance to learn more about how Molecular Pixelation enables deeper single cell phenotyping.

Details of Pixelgen's Molecular Pixelation technology come as the company prepares for a full commercial product launch later this year. To learn more about Pixelgen's AGBT participation and to enter to win a free kit as part of our dedicated conference offering, please visit our Pixelgen AGBT website here .

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

