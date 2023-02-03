Happy Belly Food Group Expands Distribution of Holy Crap Cereals & Oatmeal at Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods, and Faire

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. HBFG VGANF ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that in the month of January it has expanded distribution of its Holy Crap Cereal and Oatmeal SKUs through various in-store retailers and an online B2B wholesale platform serving Canadian and US retail markets.

"In a busy sales month our team has delivered three separate wins expanding the distribution of both our cereal and oatmeal lines of Holy Crap. Our wins consist of welcoming Thrifty Foods as a new retailor, gaining an additional listing at Whole Foods (Western Canada), and we have successfully gained listed status with 9 SKUs with Faire - an eCom platform for providing wholesale distribution to small and medium sized businesses throughout Canada and the US," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly. "It's been an incredible start to the new year as we continue to see the results of being a sales-driven organization. We are confident that we will continue to grow distribution as the year unfolds while driving results and creating shareholder value."

January Distribution Milestones



Thrifty Foods

New retailor listing in 24 stores.

Initial order for 2 SKUs of our superseed cereal Apple Cinnamon, All-Natural Blend



Whole Foods (Western Canada)

Additional SKU listing in all 7 stores.

Existing SKUs already listed: Apple Cinnamon and Mango Coconut

Faire (Canada and US)

Listing of all four (4) SKUs of our superseed Cereal Mango Coconut, Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry Apple, All-Natural Blend

Listing of all five (5) SKUs of our Oatmeal SKUs Cranberry Chocolate, Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry Cocoa, Mango Coconut, Maple



Holy Crap Foods

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/153575_0a88fef5146ae806_001full.jpg

Furthermore, Marco Contardi has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective January 31, 2023. We thank Mr. Contardi for his time as a director and wish him well.

About Faire

An online B2B platform servicing wholesale transactions across Canada, the US and Europe. Hosting over 600,000 retailers across 25,000 cities that represent 85,000 brands across a 5 million small business consumer database. Now more than ever, consumers are choosing to support local brands. There are millions of thriving small businesses in North America and Europe who collectively represent a trillion-dollar market. With our global community and the power of technology, Faire is helping fuel the growth of brands everywhere.

About Whole Foods

We seek out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintain the strictest quality standards in the industry, and have an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Add to that the excitement and fun we bring to shopping for groceries, and you start to get a sense of what we're all about.

About Thrifty Foods

Located in beautiful BC, operating 26 stores, we are your local grocery store focused on food, driven by our fresh expertise and supported by superior customer service. We pride ourselves on our organic foods, great customer service, and having our customers know that when they buy from Thrifty's they are buying local, fresh, great tasting foods.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic, gluten free, non-gmo high fiber breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Brands

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/153575_0a88fef5146ae806_002full.jpg

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. HBFG VGANF ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com , www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca , www.LettuceLoveCafe.com , www.LadyGlazeDoughnuts.com , www.PirhoGrill.com, and www.HappyBellyFG.com .

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

