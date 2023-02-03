Submit Release
Moog Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results With Sales Growth and Improving Margins

Reports an increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share

Reiterates full year adjusted 2023 earnings guidance

Moog Inc. MOG, a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems, today reported first quarter 2023 diluted earnings per share of $1.44 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.25.

(in millions, except per share results)

 

 

 

 

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Deltas

Net sales

$

760

 

$

724

 

 

5

%

Operating margin

 

11.4

%

 

11.1

%

30 bps

Adjusted operating margin

 

10.4

%

 

9.1

%

130 bps

Diluted earning per share

$

1.44

 

$

1.44

 

 

0

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.25

 

$

1.10

 

 

14

%

Adjusted free cash flow

$

(22

)

$

31

 

$

(53

)

See the reconciliations of adjusted financial results to reported results included in the financial statements herein for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022.

 

Operating margin in the first quarter of 2023 includes 100 basis points of adjustments, primarily associated with gain on sale of buildings.

 

Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were $760 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 5% compared to the first quarter of 2022, reflecting higher sales across all three segments. Net sales increased 9% excluding the impacts of weaker foreign currencies and the lost sales associated with divested operations.
  • Adjusted operating margin of 10.4% in the first quarter of 2023 increased compared to adjusted operating margin of 9.1% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase reflects higher sales volumes in Industrial Systems and improved sales mix in both Aircraft Controls and Industrial Systems.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 14% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. Stronger operating margin drove the higher earnings, partially offset by higher interest expense.
  • Consolidated twelve-month backlog was $2.3 billion, an 8% increase from a year ago, and a 3% increase from the previous quarter.

"I'm pleased by our strong financial performance and how our employees, together, overcame many constraints to meet our increased customer demand," said Pat Roche, Chief Executive Officer. "As the new CEO, I am very excited for the future of Moog. We have a solid core business with positive growth drivers, and we are creating new opportunities by entering new markets and redefining our position in existing markets. My focus will be on organic growth and simplifying our business to enhance margins. I'm confident this will drive shareholder value."

Segment Results

Aircraft Controls' sales in the first quarter of 2023 increased 2%. Sales for commercial aftermarket programs increased significantly, driven by market recovery in widebody programs including the 787 and A350 programs. Partially offsetting this growth was lower military sales in both OEM and aftermarket programs due to the timing of activity. Adjusted operating margin increased 110 basis points to 9.6% resulting from a favorable sales mix along with lower research and development expenses.

Space and Defense Controls' sales increased 5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by the production ramp of the reconfigurable turret program. Adjusted operating margin decreased 160 basis points to 9.4% as charges on space vehicle programs and supply chain pressures continued.

Industrial Systems' sales increased 17%, excluding both the impacts of weaker foreign currencies and the prior year's sales associated with a divested business. The underlying sales growth was most significant in industrial automation products and in simulation and test products. Adjusted operating margin increased more than 400 basis points to 12.3% due to incremental margin from stronger sales as well as a favorable sales mix.

Free Cash Flow Results

Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2023 was a $22 million use of cash. Working capital increased in the first quarter of 2023 due to continued supply chain pressures, higher production rates on the 787 program and delayed milestones for billings. Capital expenditures of $30 million in the first quarter of 2023 was $7 million lower than the first quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Guidance

"It was a great start to the year from an operational perspective. We achieved our adjusted earnings per share guidance of $1.25 despite the negative impact from the storms in Western New York," said Jennifer Walter, Chief Financial Officer. "We are reiterating our fiscal year 2023 guidance for sales, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share. Our backlog is strong, and our performance is on track to achieve these results."

(in millions, except per share results)

 

 

 

FY 2023 Guidance

 

Current

Previous

Net sales

$

3,175

 

$

3,175

 

Operating margin

 

11.2

%

 

11.0

%

Adjusted operating margin

 

11.0

%

 

11.0

%

Diluted earnings per share

$

5.89

 

$

5.70

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

5.70

 

$

5.70

 

Free cash flow

$

100

 

$

130

 

Earnings per share figures are forecasted to be within range of +/- $0.20.

The company lowered its fiscal year 2023 free cash flow guidance due to an assumption change related to the previously anticipated repeal of the R&D expense amortization law.

In conjunction with today's release, Moog Inc. will host a conference call today beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Pat Roche, CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call. Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this press release that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as "may," "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "expected," "intends," "plans," "projects," "approximate," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "anticipates," "presume" and "assume," are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to several factors, risks and uncertainties, the impact or occurrence of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:

Strategic risks

  • We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;
  • Our research and development and innovation efforts are substantial and may not be successful, which could reduce our sales and earnings;
  • If we are unable to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement, our business and our ability to compete could be harmed; and
  • Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct divestitures.

Market condition risks

  • The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;
  • We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;
  • The loss of The Boeing Company or Lockheed Martin as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to either company could adversely impact our operating results; and
  • We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational risks

  • A reduced supply, as well as inflated prices, across various raw materials and third-party provided components and sub-assemblies within our supply chain could have a material impact on our ability to manufacture and ship our products, in addition to adversely impacting our operating profit and balance sheet;
  • We face various risks related to health pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which have had material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers;
  • If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted;
  • We face, and may continue to face, risks related to information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations, which may adversely affect our business operations;
  • We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes, which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings; and
  • The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial risks

  • We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;
  • We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;
  • Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities and indenture governing our senior notes could limit our operational and financial flexibility;
  • Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;
  • A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and
  • Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and compliance risks

  • Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;
  • Our operations in foreign countries expose us to currency, political and trade risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments could impact our results of operations;
  • Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;
  • We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us;
  • Our operations are subject to environmental laws and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs; and
  • We may face reputational, regulatory or financial risks from a perceived, or an actual, failure to achieve our sustainability goals.

General risks

  • Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and
  • Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

While we believe we have identified and discussed above the material risks affecting our business, there may be additional factors, risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently consider immaterial that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this report, except as required by law.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

Net sales

$

760,103

 

 

$

724,086

 

Cost of sales

 

556,417

 

 

 

529,706

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

Gross profit

 

203,686

 

 

 

192,880

 

Research and development

 

23,862

 

 

 

27,708

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

113,165

 

 

 

111,797

 

Interest

 

13,132

 

 

 

7,982

 

Restructuring

 

1,078

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

(16,146

)

Gain on sale of buildings

 

(9,503

)

 

 

 

Other

 

1,651

 

 

 

116

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

60,301

 

 

 

61,423

 

Income taxes

 

14,285

 

 

 

15,158

 

Net earnings

$

46,016

 

 

$

46,265

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.45

 

 

$

1.44

 

Diluted

$

1.44

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

 

 

 

Average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

Basic

 

31,746,001

 

 

 

32,057,399

 

Diluted

 

31,874,718

 

 

 

32,188,158

 

 

 

 

 

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, INCOMES TAXES, NET EARNINGS AND DILUTIVE NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

As Reported:

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

60,301

 

 

$

61,423

 

Income taxes

 

14,285

 

 

 

15,158

 

Effective income tax rate

 

23.7

%

 

 

24.7

%

Net earnings

 

46,016

 

 

 

46,265

 

Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.44

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on Sale of Business:

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

 

 

$

(16,146

)

Income taxes

 

 

 

 

(4,273

)

Net earnings

 

 

 

 

(11,873

)

Diluted net earnings per share

$

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

 

 

 

Gain on Sale of Buildings:

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

(9,503

)

 

$

 

Income taxes

 

(1,986

)

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

(7,517

)

 

 

 

Diluted net earnings per share

$

(0.24

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

Other Charges:

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

1,533

 

 

$

1,500

 

Income taxes

 

274

 

 

 

354

 

Net earnings

 

1,259

 

 

 

1,146

 

Diluted net earnings per share

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted:

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

52,331

 

 

$

46,777

 

Income taxes

 

12,573

 

 

 

11,239

 

Effective income tax rate

 

24.0

%

 

 

24.0

%

Net earnings

 

39,758

 

 

 

35,538

 

Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.10

 

The diluted net earnings per share associated with the adjustments in the table above may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Results shown above have been adjusted to exclude impacts associated with the sale of the NavAids business in Aircraft Controls, sale of buildings formerly used in Industrial Systems, as well as, restructuring, inventory write-down and other charges related to the impact of continued portfolio shaping activities and the Ukraine crisis. While management believes that these adjusted financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, this information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,083

 

 

$

157,185

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(30,125

)

 

 

(37,059

)

Free cash flow

 

(22,042

)

 

 

120,126

 

Securitization

 

 

 

 

(89,600

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

(22,042

)

 

$

30,526

 

Amounts may not reconcile when totaled due to rounding.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for securitization activity. The securitization under GAAP reduced Q1 2022 receivables and net debt and increased cash flow from operations. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies, however management believes this adjusted financial measure may be useful in evaluating the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. This information should be considered supplemental and is not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

Net sales:

 

 

 

Aircraft Controls

$

310,259

 

 

$

303,317

 

Space and Defense Controls

 

217,785

 

 

 

207,856

 

Industrial Systems

 

232,059

 

 

 

212,913

 

Net sales

$

760,103

 

 

$

724,086

 

Operating profit:

 

 

 

Aircraft Controls

$

29,718

 

 

$

41,915

 

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

13.8

%

Space and Defense Controls

 

20,294

 

 

 

21,299

 

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

10.2

%

Industrial Systems

 

36,751

 

 

 

17,191

 

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

8.1

%

Total operating profit

 

86,763

 

 

 

80,405

 

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

11.1

%

Deductions from operating profit:

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

13,132

 

 

 

7,982

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

2,974

 

 

 

2,658

 

Non-service pension expense

 

3,099

 

 

 

1,485

 

Corporate and other expenses, net

 

7,257

 

 

 

6,857

 

Earnings before income taxes

$

60,301

 

 

$

61,423

 

 

Moog Inc.

RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

Aircraft Controls operating profit - as reported

$

29,718

 

 

$

41,915

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

 

(16,146

)

Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted

$

29,718

 

 

$

25,769

 

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

 

 

Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported

$

20,294

 

 

$

21,299

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

Restructuring

 

176

 

 

 

 

Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted

$

20,470

 

 

$

22,799

 

 

 

9.4

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported

$

36,751

 

 

$

17,191

 

Gain on sale of buildings

 

(9,503

)

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

 

1,357

 

 

 

 

Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted

$

28,605

 

 

$

17,191

 

 

 

12.3

%

 

 

8.1

%

 

 

 

 

Total operating profit - as adjusted

$

78,793

 

 

$

65,759

 

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

October 1,
2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

143,069

 

 

$

103,895

 

Restricted cash

 

 

22,842

 

 

 

15,338

 

Receivables, net

 

 

1,066,340

 

 

 

990,262

 

Inventories, net

 

 

648,160

 

 

 

588,466

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

52,772

 

 

 

60,349

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,933,183

 

 

 

1,758,310

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

689,339

 

 

 

668,908

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

68,653

 

 

 

69,072

 

Goodwill

 

 

822,901

 

 

 

805,320

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

85,396

 

 

 

85,410

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

9,300

 

 

 

8,630

 

Other assets

 

 

49,273

 

 

 

36,191

 

Total assets

 

$

3,658,045

 

 

$

3,431,841

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current installments of long-term debt

 

$

822

 

 

$

916

 

Accounts payable

 

 

226,188

 

 

 

232,104

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

76,770

 

 

 

93,141

 

Contract advances

 

 

372,262

 

 

 

296,899

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

209,624

 

 

 

215,376

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

885,666

 

 

 

838,436

 

Long-term debt, excluding current installments

 

 

916,058

 

 

 

836,872

 

Long-term pension and retirement obligations

 

 

146,919

 

 

 

140,602

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

65,385

 

 

 

63,527

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

118,836

 

 

 

115,591

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,132,864

 

 

 

1,995,028

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock - Class A

 

 

43,807

 

 

 

43,807

 

Common stock - Class B

 

 

7,473

 

 

 

7,473

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

550,511

 

 

 

516,123

 

Retained earnings

 

 

2,397,814

 

 

 

2,360,055

 

Treasury shares

 

 

(1,055,735

)

 

 

(1,047,012

)

Stock Employee Compensation Trust

 

 

(89,689

)

 

 

(73,602

)

Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust

 

 

(71,811

)

 

 

(58,989

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(257,189

)

 

 

(311,042

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

1,525,181

 

 

 

1,436,813

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

3,658,045

 

 

$

3,431,841

 

 

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

January 1,
2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

46,016

 

 

$

46,265

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

18,392

 

 

 

19,290

 

Amortization

 

 

2,992

 

 

 

3,402

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(1,342

)

 

 

7,895

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

2,974

 

 

 

2,658

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

(16,146

)

Gain on sale of buildings

 

 

(9,503

)

 

 

 

Inventory write-down

 

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

Other

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

699

 

Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash:

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

(53,957

)

 

 

38,941

 

Inventories

 

 

(44,435

)

 

 

7,179

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(9,679

)

 

 

(20,833

)

Contract advances

 

 

72,889

 

 

 

105,548

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

(35,186

)

 

 

(26,914

)

Accrued income taxes

 

 

12,632

 

 

 

5,173

 

Net pension and post retirement liabilities

 

 

3,988

 

 

 

4,501

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

1,157

 

 

 

(21,973

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

8,083

 

 

 

157,185

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(30,125

)

 

 

(37,059

)

Net proceeds from businesses sold

 

 

1,124

 

 

 

38,611

 

Net proceeds from buildings sold

 

 

7,432

 

 

 

 

Other investing transactions

 

 

(3,724

)

 

 

(1,275

)

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

 

 

(25,293

)

 

 

277

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving lines of credit

 

 

241,000

 

 

 

215,200

 

Payments on revolving lines of credit

 

 

(160,300

)

 

 

(263,476

)

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(80,060

)

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(884

)

 

 

(505

)

Payment of dividends

 

 

(8,257

)

 

 

(8,031

)

Proceeds from sale of treasury stock

 

 

1,869

 

 

 

2,144

 

Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury

 

 

(12,721

)

 

 

(16,657

)

Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT

 

 

2,561

 

 

 

2,075

 

Purchase of stock held by SECT

 

 

(1,753

)

 

 

(2,275

)

Other financing transactions

 

 

(2,026

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

 

 

59,396

 

 

 

(151,585

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

4,492

 

 

 

(65

)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

46,678

 

 

 

5,812

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

119,233

 

 

 

100,914

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

165,911

 

 

$

106,726

 

 

