Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,873 in the last 365 days.

European Defence Fund: Dassault Aviation launches, at the industrial level, the EICACS project, a European initiative for the standardization of collaborative air combat

/EIN News/ -- European Defence Fund: Dassault Aviation launches, at the industrial level, the EICACS project, a European initiative for the standardization of collaborative air combat

  • The European Union provides €75 million for this project, which is preparing the future interoperability standards for European combat aircraft
  • Dassault Aviation is coordinating the work of a consortium of 37 industrial and research partners from 11 European countries

(Saint-Cloud, France, February 3, 2023) – Dassault Aviation hosted today at its Saint-Cloud headquarters (France), the kick-off meeting of the EICACS project (European Initiative for Collaborative Air Combat Standardization) with its European industrial and research partners.

The grant contract, awarded by the European Commission on 19 December 2022, designates Dassault Aviation, recognized for its ability to manage complex cooperative programmes, as the coordinator of this study project, which brings together 37 industrial partners and research organizations from 11 European Union countries.

Supported by the European Union to the tune of 75 M€ within the framework of the 2021 programme of the European Defence Fund (EDF), this project aims to define, within a European framework, the future interoperability standards for collaborative air combat.

It will strengthen the ability of European air forces to fulfill their missions ever more effectively and to act in coalitions involving both manned and unmanned systems, future air combat systems and existing platforms, as well as their upgrades.

Dassault Aviation is delighted with the launch of this three-year study works, which brings together the entire European combat aeronautics industry, as well as various research organizations, around a project that is crucial for the European Union's air forces.

* * *

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,500 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2021, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7.2 billion. The company has 12,400 employees.         dassault-aviation.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications         
Stéphane Fort - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

European Defence Fund: Dassault Aviation launches, at the industrial level, the EICACS project, a European initiative for the standardization of collaborative air combat

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.