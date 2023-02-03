Global Corrugators Market Is Expected to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Packaging is an indistinguishable part of any product. It keeps the product safe from external environment while enhancing its shelf presence in a retail store. Moreover, packaging made with corrugated boards are strong, cheaper to produce, and can handle heavy as well as delicate products from cross industries. The global population rise along with surge in globalization, and rise in disposable income of the masses are a few of the major factors responsible for increase in industrial output, and rise in global trade. Industries including food and beverages, healthcare, electronics, and others are also witnessing rise in demand. Since these industries are the end-users of corrugators paperboards, their rise is positively influencing the market. Asia-Pacific region was the largest contributor to the corrugators market revenue in 2021, and the same is expected to grow by a high CAGR during

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global corrugators market was valued at $2,722.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,147.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2%. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4.1 Billion CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 221 Segments Covered Type, Production Capacity, End-User, and Region. Drivers Growth in industrialization around the globe Rise of e-commerce and retail sector Restraints The fluctuating cost of raw materials Opportunities Technological developments in the corrugators

The disrupted supply chain across the world hampered the paper making machine manufacturing sectors negatively, which had a negative impact on the global corrugators market, especially during the initial phase.

However, introduction of various COVID-19 vaccines across the world has constricted the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, after two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, the pandemic has considerably subsided, and the rate of infection has reduced significantly. In addition, the global supply-chain has reopened and manufacturers of corrugated box across the globe are gradually reaching revenue levels at par with pre-COVID-19 levels.

The global corrugators market is analyzed across type, production capacity, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By type, the automatic corrugator machine segment dominated the corrugators market, in terms of revenue, and the same is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for corrugated sheets or boxes is very high, largely owing to the increase in number of manufacturing facilities that require corrugated boxes for packaging. Key players in the corrugated packaging market employ automatic corrugator lines, as they have high productivity to cater to this ever-increasing demand.

By production capacity, the 11-50 ton segment accounted for a higher revenue in 2021. The less than 10 ton segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Small- and medium-scale industries typically use the machinery included in this segment, owing to their smaller production capacity which is suitable for the orders they typically get. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly with an increasing population and an increasing number of diseases. Growth in pharmaceutical industries including healthcare and food and beverages industries is expected to drive demand for corrugated packaging; thereby positively influencing the corrugators market.

By end-user, the food and beverages segment dominated the market in 2021, and the logistics & supply chain segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The food and beverages industry is significantly large owing to a larger number of people who consume fast-food, order food online, and the rising global trade of food.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest corrugators market share in 2021, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to the high growth potential of the manufacturing sector including food and beverages, electrical and electronics, healthcare, and others in LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global corrugators market report include ISOWA Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., BW Papersystems, Wenzhou Kingsun Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd, Acme Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., HIC Machinery Co., Sai Engineering, BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH, Champion Corrugated Co., LTD., and Guangdong Dongfang Precision Science & Technology Co., Ltd (Fosber S.p.A.).

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

