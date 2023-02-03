Smart Harvest Market Is Projected To Reach a Size of US$ 40 Billion, Artificial Intelligence to Surge Demand: Fact.MR Report

Lack of Skilled Workforce in Agricultural Industry to Spur Demand for Smart Harvest Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart harvest market is expected to hit a valuation of US$ 40 billion by 2033, expanding at 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per this new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Harvesting is a critical component of every agricultural operation because it influences the overall profitability of the process. Harvesting on time and using efficient harvesting methods are becoming increasingly important, especially in fruit and vegetable production. Smart harvesting is the employment of self-driving farming robots to pick vegetables and fruits with little or no human intervention. Smart harvesting utilizes smart technologies such as GPS, cloud computer vision, satellite photos, AI, MI, big data, and IoT to boost agricultural productivity.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8330







Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 40 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 11% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global smart harvest market is valued at US$ 14 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for smart harvest technologies is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

The global market is estimated to garner US$ 40 billion by 2033.

The European market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The fruits segment is predicted to witness considerable growth from 2023 to 2033.



“The global smart harvest market is expanding swiftly due to increasing global population, limited availability of arable land, labor shortage in agriculture farms, and rising demand for smart technologies in agricultural equipment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8330

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the smart harvest market are focusing on collaborations, investments, new developments, and acquisitions to obtain market share and expand their global reach. Furthermore, many start-ups are entering the global market.

Fasal, an Indian start-up, concentrates on providing customers with real-time farming data. Fasal can help its customers make the best farming decisions by sensing the environment and crop conditions and using machine learning to convert the sensing data into helpful farming predictions.

Agdhi, a start-up based in India, assists in the detection of seed defects, the diagnosis of crop diseases, and the formation of farmer networks. By linking connected devices to seeds and crops, Agdhi utilizes AI and computer vision technologies to identify faulty seeds or crops and relay the data back to mobile apps, allowing customers to better manage their farming operations.

Dogtooth Technologies debuted its latest fleet of strawberry-harvesting robots in June 2022, primarily in Australia and the United Kingdom, to alleviate growers' labor concerns.

Grover, an all-new autonomous mobile robot, was introduced by Iron Ox in November 2021. Grover is a hygienic, long-lasting, and highly competent autonomous mobile robot that helps save energy, water, and land.

Fieldin absorbed Midnight Robotics in November 2021 to enhance its autonomous platforms. This acquisition sought to build a brand-new sensor-based platform with driving technologies to improve farm management on a daily basis.



Prominent Service Providers

Abundant Robotics, Inc

Deere & Company

Agrobot

AVL Motion

Energid Technologies Corporation

Dogtooth Technologies Limited

Harvest Croo

Iron Ox

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8330

Key Segments of Smart Harvest Industry Research

By Crop Type: Fruits Vegetables

By Component: Harvesting Robots Automation & Control Systems Imaging Systems Sensors Software

By Site of Operation: Indoor On-field Greenhouse

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

Europe is leading the worldwide market. Over the last few years, Europe has seen widespread use of smart harvesting technologies. The United Kingdom and Germany are significantly supporting the market growth in Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific and North America are following Europe in terms of growth.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart harvest market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of crop type (fruits, vegetables), component (harvesting robots, automation & control systems, imaging systems, sensors, software), and site of operation (indoor, on-field, greenhouse), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Precision Farming Industry - The precision farming market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to rise at a 13% CAGR over the assessment period ranging from 2022-2032.

North America Precision Farming Market - The North American Precision Farming market is projected to grow at the rate of 12.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Billion by 2032 from US$ 1.91 Billion in 2022.

Automated Weather Observing System Market - Demand for increasing the runway capacity & airport efficiency coupled with array of advantages offered by AWOS configuration and re alignment of strategies by key players are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.